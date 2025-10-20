Reliance share price jumps 3% after Q2 results 2025. Experts see more upside

After the announcement of Q2 results 2025 on Friday post-market hours, the Reliance share price witnessed strong buying interest during the early morning session on Diwali 2025. Reliance share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹1,440 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹1,460.60 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the Sensex heavyweight logged an intraday gain of around 3% against its Friday close of ₹1,416.80 apiece.

According to stock market experts, Reliance share price was expected to have a gap-up opening after the announcement of strong Q2 results 2025 on Friday. They said that Reliance share price is expected to continue upside and touch a new peak, if it gives a closing above ₹1460.

Why is Reliance share price skyrocketing today? On why the Reliance share price is skyrocketing today, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “A gap-up opening for Reliance share price was expected after the strong Reliance Industries Q2 results 2025. Even though the Reliance Q2 results 2025 was declared after the market close on Friday, Reliance DRC share price on the London Stock Exchange ended 2.84% higher at $65.20 apiece.”

Takeaways from Reliance Industries Q2 results Highlighting the positives of Reliance Industries Q2 results 2025, Seema Srivastava said, "Reliance Industries Limited has delivered a robust performance in the second quarter of FY26, with a 9.9% year-over-year increase in gross revenue to ₹283,548 crore ($31.9 billion). The company's diversified portfolio, including Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), and Oil to Chemicals (O2C), has contributed to this growth. JPL revenue increased by 14.9% year-over-year, driven by industry-leading subscriber growth, sustained improvement in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and the continued ramp-up of digital service offerings. RRVL revenue grew by 18% year-over-year, with significant growth across consumption baskets, particularly in grocery and fashion, which delivered market-leading performances with 23% and 22% growth, respectively."

"EBITDA increased by 14.6% year-over-year to ₹50,367 crore ($5.7 billion), reflecting agile business operations and a strong focus on domestic markets. The company's Oil and Gas segment, however, saw a 2.6% year-over-year decline in revenue, primarily due to the natural decline of production in KGD6 and lower condensate price realisation. Despite challenges, Reliance remains optimistic, with Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighting the company's technology leadership, innovative solutions, and commitment to delivering benefits to all Indians. The company's new growth engines, including new energy, media, and consumer brands, are expected to build on Reliance's legacy of creating industry leaders, focusing on technology and innovation to provide Indian consumers with the right products and services at the right price. With a strong balance sheet and continued investment in growth areas, Reliance is poised for sustained growth and success," Seema added.

Reliance share price target Expecting the rally to continue further, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Reliance share price is facing a hurdle at ₹1460. On breaking above this resistance, the Sensex heavyweight may soon touch ₹1500 apiece levels. So, those who have RIL shares in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at the ₹1,425 levels.”

On whether Reliance shares would be able to climb to a new peak as the stock is less than ₹100 away from the lifetime high of ₹1,551 levels, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The immediate resistance placed at ₹1460 is the key. If the stock breaks above this hurdle on a closing basis and touches ₹1500, then we can expect the RIL shares to touch a new peak.”