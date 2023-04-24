Reliance share price up over 1% post-Q4 results, gives up most gains; Should you buy, sell or hold?3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:52 AM IST
- RIL share price is currently trading in ₹2285 to ₹2420 range, say experts
Stock market today: After announcement of strong fourth quarter results for the financial year 2022-23, Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL shares today surged to the tune one per cent. Reliance share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2,380.90 apiece on NSE. However, RIL share price soon witnessed profit booking and the stock gave up most of its early morning gains.
