Echoing with SAMCO Securities views, Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox said, "Reliance Industries Ltd. delivered robust numbers due to good operating performance, with growth momentum across all businesses. The company’s telecom business was able to deliver record revenues and EBITDA, led by full impact of tariff hike, ramp-up of wireline services and continued subscriber addition for mobility services. It launched True 5G services which are now available across 2300 cities and towns in India. Its retail venture had another quarter of strong progress due to growth in Grocery, Consumer Electronics and Fashion & Lifestyle. Their O2C business revenue declined due to sharp reduction in crude oil prices and lower price realisation of downstream products. However, the O2C segment posted its highest-ever operating profit despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows."