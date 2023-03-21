Reliance share price pulls back from one year low. Buy or wait?2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Reliance Industries shares may surge to the tune of 35 per cent in next 12 months, believes CLSA
Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL share price today pulled back from its March 2022 low and logged near three per cent rise in early morning deals. Reliance share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of around ₹2,270 apiece levels, which attracted attention of stock market observers, as the large-cap stock and Sensex heavy weight has been under base building mode after ushering in 2023. In YTD time, Reliance shares have nosedived to the tune of 12 per cent despite regular cuts in windfall tax by the central government.
