Reliance share price pulls back from one year low. Buy or wait?

Advising positional investors to wait for more clarity, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This rise in Reliance Industries shares may turn out a mere pull back rally from its last one year lows. Reliance shares chart pattern suggests that the stock may become bullish only above ₹2,350 apiece levels. Till then it is expected to remain ₹2,175 to ₹2,350 levels. So, one should wait for the breakout above ₹2,350 levels on closing basis and then only initiate fresh buying. For those, who have this stock in portfolio, they are advised to hold the stock with stop loss at ₹2,175 apiece levels."