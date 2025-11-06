Reliance share price rises 2% after 4-day losing streak; opportunity to buy or book profits?

Reliance share price saw a decent buying interest in Thursday's session as the heavyweight stock climbed 2 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE despite weak market sentiment. Reliance Industries shares opened at ₹1,483.10 against their previous close of ₹1,471.85 and rose 2 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,501.95 after a four-day slide. Around 10:20 am, RIL share price traded 1.43 per cent higher at ₹1492.90, while equity benchmark Sensex was 15 points down at 83,445.

Reliance share price trend Shares of Reliance Industries declined over the last four consecutive sessions, suffering an overall loss of 2.14 per cent.

However, the heavyweight stock has significantly outperformed the benchmark indices this year so far. Year-to-date, RIL stock has surged about 22 per cent compared to a 6 per cent gain in the Sensex.

The stock rose to its 52-week high of ₹1,551 on July 9 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,115.55 on April 7 this year. On a monthly scale, it has been in the green since September this year.

Is it the right time to buy Reliance shares? The strong rise in RIL shares this year has sparked speculation about whether investors should buy more of the stock or book profits.

However, experts point out that the company's bright growth prospects are due to its focus on New Energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and consumer brands.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, underscored that while the near-term stock uptick may prompt some investors to book partial profits, long-term investors can view the current levels as a consolidation opportunity ahead of growth inflection from green energy and digital ventures," said Srivastava.

"With resilient fundamentals, expanding high-margin businesses, and visionary capital allocation, Reliance remains a core portfolio holding for long-term wealth creation, supported by consistent earnings growth and emerging leadership in next-generation energy and technology ecosystems.

"Reliance Industries’ Q2FY26 performance reinforces its position as a structurally strong conglomerate with diversified growth engines and a robust earnings trajectory. The 14.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) profit after tax (PAT) growth, driven by solid contributions from Jio, Retail, and O2C, highlights balanced momentum across verticals," said Srivastava.

Srivastava underscored that Jio continues to scale rapidly with subscriber additions, higher ARPU, and expanding 5G coverage, while retail benefits from festive-driven demand, store additions, and rising digital transactions. The O2C segment’s rebound in fuel margins and operational efficiency further supports profitability despite weakness in downstream chemicals.

"Reliance’s steady deleveraging, strong cash flows, and investments in New Energy, AI, and consumer brands provide a long runway for value creation. The company’s focus on technology integration, network expansion, and energy transition aligns with India’s broader structural growth story," said Srivastava.

Technical experts suggest investors should hold the stock at this juncture as the stock continues displaying strength.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, said at the current juncture, Reliance Industries continues to display strength, with no signs of negative divergence on key momentum indicators, suggesting that the ongoing uptrend remains intact.

The price structure reflects higher highs and higher lows, supported by sustained buying interest on dips.

"On the daily chart, the stock is comfortably trading above its short- and medium-term moving averages, which further reinforces the bullish bias. The MACD and RSI indicators continue to hover in the positive territory, confirming the presence of underlying momentum," said Patel.

Reliance Industries technical chart

"From a technical standpoint, traders are advised to hold existing long positions for an upside potential towards the ₹1,540– ₹1,550 zone in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is seen around ₹1,475, which also coincides with the recent consolidation base, while resistance is capped near ₹1,550. Sustaining above this level could trigger the next leg of bullish momentum," Patel said.

Amruta Shinde, a research analyst at Choice Broking, underscored that the stock is forming a rounding bottom pattern with a higher high–higher low structure, indicating a potential continuation of its upward momentum.

"A sustained move above the ₹1,510 swing high, supported by strong volumes, could open the way toward ₹1,605 and higher levels. Technical indicators remain favorable, with the RSI at 67.27 reflecting healthy momentum, while the stock’s position above the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs confirms underlying strength. On the upside, resistance is seen near ₹1,550, while immediate support lies at ₹1,470," said Shinde.

"Given these signals, the current upmove appears more like a buying opportunity on dips rather than a profit-booking phase. Traders may consider accumulating near ₹1,470 with a stop-loss at ₹1,440, aiming for ₹1,605 in the near term," said Shinde.

However, Shitij Gandhi, Senior Research Analyst (Technical) at SMC Global Securities, says investors may consider booking some profits, while those planning to buy stocks should wait for dips.

"Traders holding long positions may consider partially locking in gains, while fresh buying is advisable only on dips," Gandhi said.

Gandhi highlighted that Reliance has shown a strong recovery after a prolonged consolidation phase, breaking decisively above its 200-day moving average with healthy volume support.

"The recent price action indicates a higher-high, higher-low structure, confirming ongoing bullish momentum. However, after a sharp rally, the stock is now witnessing mild consolidation near resistance levels, hinting at potential profit-booking in the near term," said Gandhi.

