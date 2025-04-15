Reliance share price rises 3% supporting the gains for the indices. Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: Reliance share price gained up to 3% in the morning trades on Monday, supporting the gains for the benchmark indices.

Reliance share price movement The Reliance Industries share price saw a strong opening at ₹1256 on Tuesday after extended weekend with Monday too being a Stock market holiday. At the time of opening the Reliance share price was up sharp 3% as compared to the closing price of ₹1219.30 at the end of the previous trading session that was Friday. The Reliance Industries share price that had dipped to 52 week or 1 year lows of ₹1115.55 a few days back on 7 April 2025 amidst Trump tariff concerns however has been rebounding well and is up almost 8% in five trading sessions. The Reliance share price thereafter continued to trade with strength during the morning trades however still is trading substantially lower when compared to 1 year highs of ₹1608.95 seen in July 2024.

News flow impacting Reliance share price movement The news flow around Reliance Industries also remain encouraging . While the pause in Trump Tariffs for 90 days itself has reduced global recession concerns , the Reliance Industries also announced a acquisition update

Reliance Industries on Friday, 11 April post market hours had announced Completion of acquisition of further 10% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited. The Reliance share price thereby is reacting to the news on Tuesday since Monday was a stock market Holiday

Also Read | Poonawalla Fincorp share: NBFC stock in focus on launching gold loan business

Reliance Industries in its press release on the exchanges had said that it has completed the acquisition of further 10% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited (NSPL), a step-down subsidiary of the Company for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 51.72 crore from Welspun Corp Limited.

Meanwhile for quarter ending March 2025 Analysts at Elara Capital expect Reliance Industries consolidated EBITDA to rise 3.5% year on year and 0.5% sequentially , mainly driven by a telecom tariff hike and improving retail.