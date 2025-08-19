Reliance share price rises over 2%, gains 15% YTD; should investors buy, sell, or hold? Experts weigh in

Despite lukewarm market sentiment, Reliance Industries’ (RIL) share price rose over 2 per cent in the morning session on Tuesday, August 19. The stock opened at ₹1,389.70 against the previous close of ₹1,380.95 and climbed over 2 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,414. Around 9:55 a.m., the RIL share price was trading 2.26 per cent higher at ₹1,412.20, while the equity benchmark Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 81,432.

Reliance share price trend Reliance Industries’ stock has strongly outperformed the benchmark index this year. Year-to-date (YTD), RIL shares have rallied 15 per cent, far ahead of the Sensex’s nearly 4 per cent gain.

From a 52-week low of ₹1,115.55 on April 7, the heavyweight stock staged a sharp rebound to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,551 on July 9.

However, the rally lost steam in July, with the stock slipping over 7 per cent and breaking a four-month winning streak. In August so far, RIL has regained some ground, advancing more than 1 per cent.

Why is Reliance share price rising? The renewed interest in Reliance stock could be attributed to the improved growth prospects of the company's telecom and FMCG arms in light of recent business developments.

Reliance Jio has decided to increase tariffs and withdraw the entry-level plan.

As media reports suggested, Reliance Jio has changed its entry-level plans by discontinuing 1GB per day prepaid plans, which were priced at ₹209 for 22 days and ₹249 for 28 days.

There is a 2 GB per day plan for ₹198 for 14 days. The 1.5GB per day plan for 28 days, which cost ₹249 earlier, will now cost ₹299.

Meanwhile, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has acquired a majority stake in a joint venture (JV) with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited.

Besides, RCPL, in collaboration with Ceylon Cold Stores (manufacturer and distributor of the Elephant House brand), introduced the iconic Campa Beverages brand in Sri Lanka.

Recently, RCPL said it has become the exclusive beverage partner for Hyderabad Metro.

Should you buy Reliance stock? Experts appear positive about the stock for the long term, largely due to the company's growth prospects in digital, retail and new energy business.

Brokerage firm JM Financial has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,700.

"We reiterate a buy as we believe RIL has industry leading capabilities across businesses to drive robust 15-20 per cent EPS CAGR over the next three to five years, particularly driven by both consumer businesses with Jio’s ARPU is expected to rise at 13 per cent CAGR over FY25-28 with ARPU being on a structural uptrend given the industry structure, future investment needs, and the need to avoid a duopoly market," said JM Financial.

