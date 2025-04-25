Reliance share price: Should you buy Mukesh Ambani-owned stock ahead of Q4 results 2025 today?

Reliance Industries Q4 results 2025: Reliance share price will be in focus today as the Sensex heavyweight has set Reliance Industries Q4 results 2025 date on 25 April 2025, i.e. today. Along with Q4 results 2025, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company has informed the Indian stock market exchanges that a proposal for raising funds and dividends on equity shares of the company would also be discussed during the board meeting on Friday, 25 April 2025.

According to stock market experts, Relince Industries Q4 results 2025 is expected to report a steady topline performance. However, they predicted mixed Reliance Q4 results in 2025 across segments. They said the market is eager to know the company's Oil-to-Chemicals business performance from January to March 2025.

Reliance Industries Q4 results 2025 preview Speaking on the market estimates on Reliance Q4 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) likely to post a steady topline performance but mixed results across segments. The Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) segment will likely be the key drag on performance. EBITDA from O2C is expected to fall YoY due to weak product cracks and flat-to-declining petrochemical prices. A 28% QoQ rise in ethane prices and stable naphtha costs have increased input costs, while benchmark Singapore GRMs have declined 58% YoY, reflecting global demand softness. However, refining margins are partially supported by the continued processing of discounted crude from Russia, Iraq, and Venezuela. Oil & Gas is also expected to underperform, with EBITDA likely to drop YoY due to reduced production from the KG-D6 block, despite a 2% YoY rise in deepwater gas prices."

On market estimates from other business segments, Seema Srivastava said, “On the positive side, Digital Services is expected to post good growth in EBITDA, driven by higher ARPU—up 13% YoY—following telecom tariff hikes, along with a slight rise in subscriber base. The retail segment is also seen as a strong performer with good EBITDA growth, fueled by network expansion and better realizations. Investors will closely monitor commentary around Jio and Retail IPO timelines, discounted crude benefits, 5G rollout, KG-D6 production trends, and progress on renewable energy initiatives. Despite pressure in legacy businesses, retail and digital segments are expected to underpin medium-term growth.”

Reliance share price target On the outlook of Reliance shares ahead of Q4 results 2025 today, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Technical Research at Hensex Securities, said, "Reliance shares are trading sideways to positive. The stock is expected to see some value buying on the technical chart. On breaching above ₹1320 on a closing basis, we can expect Reliance's share price to touch ₹1350 soon. Reliance shares have crucial support placed at ₹1288 on the lower side. The stock may go down to 1260 apiece levels on breaking below this support.

Reliance Industries Q4 results 2025: Date, time, other details While updating about the board meeting, Reliance Industries said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, inter alia, to: 1) consider and approve: a. the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; b. raising of funds by way of issuance of listed, secured / unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches. ii)recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025."

