Reliance share price: Should you buy RIL shares ahead of Q2 results 2024 on Monday?

  • RIL Q2 results 2024: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries has set board meeting date on Monday next week to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results for Q2FY25

Asit Manohar
Updated12 Oct 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Trade Now
Reliance share price: According to stock market experts, the RIL share price looks weak on the technical chart pattern.
Reliance share price: According to stock market experts, the RIL share price looks weak on the technical chart pattern.(Photo: Reuters)

Reliance share price: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be focused on Monday as the company board has set a meeting on 14th October 2024 to consider and approve the standalone Q2 results 2024 of the Sensex heavyweight. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company has already informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting date to declare its quarterly results for the Q2FY25.

According to stock market experts, Reliance Industries Q2 results in 2024 are expected to remain 'muted'. However, they said a dip in Reliance share price should be seen as a buying opportunity as RIL share price has already faced a considerable correction in recent sessions.

Reliance Industries Q2FY25 results preview

On the market expectations regarding RIL Q2 results 2024, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “Reliance Industries' Board is set to meet on October 14, 2024, to review and approve its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30. In the June 2024 quarter, the company reported a 2% year-on-year EBITDA growth to 42,748 crore, though net profit saw a 5% decline, landing at 15,138 crore. With the upcoming results, expectations are for a muted or flat performance. However, given that Reliance's stock has already faced significant correction from higher levels, any dip following the results could present a strong opportunity for long-term investors. Additionally, any positive surprises in the numbers could trigger a sharp upside in the stock.”

Reliance share price target

What does the technical chart suggest about Reliance's share price outlook? Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "Reliance Industries' stock is currently trading around 2744, showing a slight increase of +2.10 points. The stock has dropped below its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages ( 2925.94, 2934.39, and 2865.69)."

The Choice Broking expert said that RIL's share price has fallen from its 3200 high and is finding support at 2700. If this level breaks, the next support could be around 2650. On the upside, resistance lies between 2900 and 2950, which may trigger a bullish move if the stock breaks above this range.

"The short-term trend is bearish, but it may stabilise if the stock holds above the 200-day moving average. Traders should watch the 2700 support and 2888 resistance closely for signs of the stock's next move. A break beyond these levels will provide a clearer direction for Reliance's stock," said Bagadia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsReliance share price: Should you buy RIL shares ahead of Q2 results 2024 on Monday?

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

211.00
03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
23.25 (12.38%)

Tata Steel share price

160.70
03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
1.05 (0.66%)

Axis Bank share price

1,174.25
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-9.5 (-0.8%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

130.10
03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
0.7 (0.54%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,611.75
03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-169.6 (-4.49%)

Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

547.85
03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-19.35 (-3.41%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,081.40
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-38 (-3.39%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,146.15
03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-37.65 (-3.18%)
More from Top Losers

Nippon Life share price

700.85
03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
59.15 (9.22%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

81.44
03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
5.16 (6.76%)

Sonata Software share price

608.50
03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
36.1 (6.31%)

Triveni Turbines share price

790.10
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
45.85 (6.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,425.00780.00
    Chennai
    77,431.00780.00
    Delhi
    77,583.00780.00
    Kolkata
    77,435.00780.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.