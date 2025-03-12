Telecom player Jio Platforms, owned by conglomerate Reliance Industries, announced on March 12 that it will bring Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service Starlink to India, a day after rival Bharti Airtel made a similar announcement.

The collaboration between Jio and Elon Musk's SpaceX aims to provide reliable internet services across the country, including in India's most rural and remote regions.

According to an exchange filing by Reliance Industries, Jio will offer Starlink solutions through its retail outlets and online storefronts. Jio will also establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation.

This agreement is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India.

“We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorization from the Government of India to provide more people, organisations and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services,” said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX.

Reliance's share price gained over a per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, March 12. The stock opened at ₹1,256.85 against its previous close of ₹1,247.40 and climbed over a per cent to the level of ₹1,261.55. Around 10:40 AM, the stock traded 0.50 per cent higher at ₹1,253.65.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel on March 11 announced that it had signed an agreement with SpaceX to bring high-speed satellite internet service Starlink to India.

Should you buy Reliance shares? The announcement of the collaboration between Jio and SpaceX is a positive development for the company.

