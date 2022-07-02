Speaking on the reason for dip in Reliance share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "GoI levying taxes on windfall gains made by domestic oil refineries has not gone down well on the Dalal Street. Reliance shares nosediving on Friday has to be seen from this perspective. As Reliance is one of the major diesel and other oil exporter company in India, it is expected to continue receiving the beating. So, Reliance shares may continue to remain under pressure next week as well because the market may further discount on this GoI move."

