Reliance share price trades flat after Q4 result; should you buy, sell or hold? Here's what top brokerages say
Reliance share price has risen about 39 per cent over the last year, outperforming the equity benchmark Nifty 50 which has gained nearly 27 per cent in the same period.
Reliance share price witnessed mild volatility in early trade on Tuesday, April 23, after witnessing a lacklustre start, a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings. Reliance share price opened at ₹2,958 against its previous close of ₹2,959.70 but soon slipped in the red to the level of ₹2,952.50 on NSE. However, it quickly erased losses and traded 0.35 per cent higher at ₹2,969.95 apiece around 9:25 am.
