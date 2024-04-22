Reliance share price trades flat. Should you buy RIL shares ahead of Q4 results 2024?
Reliance Q4 results today: Reliance share price has strong support at ₹2,870 apiece level and RIL share price may soon touch ₹3,000 and ₹3,200 per share levels, say experts
Reliance share price: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are trading flat ahead of the announcement of Q4 results 2024. RIL share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹2,644.90 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹2,949.70 per share mark within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. However, profit-booking soon triggered and the Sensex heavyweight retraced from its intraday high and touched an intraday low of ₹2,935.60 per share. Reliance shares are currently trading at ₹2,946 apiece on NSE.
