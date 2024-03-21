Reliance share price up 45% in last one year. Is it time to book some profit? Here’s what experts say
Reliance share price: Reliance stock has surged nearly 45 per cent in the past year, outperforming Nifty 50. Experts suggest buying with a target price of ₹3,210. Technical analysis indicates a potential reversal in trend, caution is advised for traders.
Reliance share price: Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) have showcased a remarkable surge of nearly 45 per cent over the past year, significantly outpacing the equity benchmark Nifty 50, which has also seen an impressive gain of about 29 per cent during the same period.
