Reliance share price: Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) have showcased a remarkable surge of nearly 45 per cent over the past year, significantly outpacing the equity benchmark Nifty 50, which has also seen an impressive gain of about 29 per cent during the same period.

However, after reaching its record high of ₹3,024.90 on the NSE on March 4 of this year, Reliance share price has experienced some profit-taking. This month, the stock has witnessed a marginal decline of approximately one per cent, as of the closing on March 20.

Also Read: Nifty 50, Sensex jump 1% each; why is Indian stock market gaining today? — explained with 5 critical reasons

If the stock ends in the red in March, it will break the winning streak of the last four consecutive months.

On Thursday, March 21, Reliance share price rose about a per cent amid positive market sentiment. Reliance share price opened at ₹2,905.05 against the previous close of ₹2,887.50 and touched its intraday high of ₹2,915.80 in trade till 1:10 pm. The stock was 0.60 per cent up at ₹2,904.95 at that time.

Also Read: Content creators have mixed feelings about the Disney-Reliance merger

We collated the views of fundamental and technical experts to understand what investors should do with the stock. Is there more steam left in it? Here’s what they said:

Fundamental views

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹3,210.

Using SoTP, the brokerage firm values the standalone business of RIL at 7.5 times Dec’25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a valuation of ₹955 per share.

Also Read: BSE share price jumps 8% after Investec upgrades stock to ‘Buy’, sees 38% upside potential

Motilal Oswal estimates the value of Reliance Retail's main business to be around 35 times EV/EBITDA for FY26E and connectivity at nearly five times to arrive at our valuation of ₹1,759.

“Reliance Retail’s value in RIL shares is ₹1,547 per share (for its 87.9 per cent stake). Our premium valuation multiples capture the opportunity for the rapid expansion of RIL’s retail business and the aggressive rollout of digital platforms," said the brokerage firm.

For RJio, Motilal Oswal expects a CAGR of 11 per cent and 15 per cent in revenue and EBITDA, respectively, over FY24-26.

"The business is valued at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12 times on FY26E EBITDA. Potential tariff hikes, market share gains from VIL, and opportunities in digital offer an option value of ₹130, thereby arriving at a valuation of ₹889 per share, adjusted for its 66 per cent stake," said the brokerage firm.

Also Read: Paramount to sell Viacom18 stake to Reliance in India exit

The brokerage firm pointed out the government plans to set up two hydrogen hubs in India by FY26 and also plans to provide incentives of up to ₹4,440 crore for electrolyzer manufacturing through a second tranche. These plans coincide with RIL's aim to set up a large-scale electrolyzer manufacturing facility.

Shreyansh V.Shah, a research analyst at StoxBox

There was a sustained performance in the O2C segment due to higher gasoline cracks and advantageous feedstock sourcing, which was partially offset by lower downstream chemical margins and planned maintenance and inspection shutdown.

O2C earnings in Q4FY24 should see the full impact of higher volumes as well as improving spreads.

Also Read: IRB Infrastructure Developers share price jumps nearly 10% after Kotak upgrades rating to ‘Add’, ups target price

The telecom business is also building robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes and benefiting from ARPU improvement.

The retail segment also delivered an impressive financial performance with its rapidly expanding physical and digital footprint, led by store additions, higher store productivity, and a foray into digital and new commerce.

Overall, the green hydrogen ecosystem plan, the rapid expansion of Reliance's retail business, and the aggressive rollout of digital platforms provide strong growth visibility.

Technical views

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Patel underscored that over the past few months, RIL stock has undergone a remarkable upward surge, gaining a substantial 800 points or 36 per cent in value within a relatively short span of four to five months.

However, amid this bullish momentum, there's a significant development on the daily chart indicating a potential shift in trend.

A bearish AB=CD pattern has begun to emerge, particularly within the price range of ₹2,900-2,960, Patel pointed out.

This pattern, characterized by its symmetry and specific percentage movements, suggests a possible reversal in the upward trajectory of RIL stock.

“Both the percentage rise from point A to point B and from point C to point D are quite similar, around 32.93 per cent and 32.86 per cent, respectively. Moreover, the time taken for the price movement from point A to point B and from point C to point D also demonstrates a symmetric pattern, spanning 17 and 16 trading weeks, respectively," Patel said.

“In light of these oBSErvations, traders are advised to exercise caution. They should consider booking partial profits by selling a portion of their existing long positions to secure gains made during the rally," said Patel.

"Additionally, it's prudent to refrain from initiating new buy positions, as the emergence of the bearish AB=CD pattern implies the potential for a reversal in the upward trend of RIL stock," Patel said.ead

View Full Image RIL technical chart (Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers)

Foram Chheda, CMT, and the founder of ChartAnalytics.co.in

RIL recently experienced a breakout from its resistance level of around ₹2,800 in January, leading to an upward momentum.

However, during the current month, the stock reached a peak near ₹3,024 level before undergoing a corrective decline.

Despite some minor breaches, this corrective decline found support at the 50-day moving average, indicating a potential level of stability for the stock.

Last week, the stock predictably found support at this juncture and is now displaying indications of a rebound.

“It may be prudent to consider initiating a fresh buy at lower levels around ₹2,820-2,830 levels, while existing holders are advised to maintain their positions, anticipating a higher price target nearing ₹3,030," said Chheda.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!