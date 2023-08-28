Reliance share price volatile ahead of AGM; investors expect updates on Reliance Retail, Jio IPOs3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Reliance share price opened higher ahead of the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) but soon fell. The stock has underperformed the Sensex this year. The AGM is expected to include announcements about the Reliance Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO, 5G devices, and succession plans.
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price opened nominally higher but traded volatile in early deals on Monday ahead of the company's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The stock opened at ₹2,474 against the previous close of ₹2,469.95 and quickly rose 0.32 per cent to ₹2,477.75. However, the stock soon slipped into the red, falling 0.3 per cent. Around 9:50 am, the stock was up 0.19 per cent at ₹2,474.70 on BSE.
