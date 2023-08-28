Reliance share price opened higher ahead of the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) but soon fell. The stock has underperformed the Sensex this year. The AGM is expected to include announcements about the Reliance Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO, 5G devices, and succession plans.

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price opened nominally higher but traded volatile in early deals on Monday ahead of the company's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The stock opened at ₹2,474 against the previous close of ₹2,469.95 and quickly rose 0.32 per cent to ₹2,477.75. However, the stock soon slipped into the red, falling 0.3 per cent. Around 9:50 am, the stock was up 0.19 per cent at ₹2,474.70 on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock has underperformed the equity benchmark Sensex this year so far.

Shares of Reliance Industries are down 3 per cent in the current calendar year so far (till August 25) while the Sensex is up almost 7 per cent for the period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹2,635.17 on July 19, 2023, on BSE and its 52-week low of ₹2,012.14 on March 20, 2023. As of the August 25 close, the stock is down about 6 per cent from its 52-week high level.

All eyes on Reliance AGM The 46th Annual General Meeting of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will be conducted on Monday at 2 pm through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means. Investors can log in to the link provided by the company - https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/

According to analysts, after the demerger of JFSL from RIL, the market is expecting some concrete announcements in regard to Reliance Retail IPO and Reliance Jio IPO. Moreover, the launch of 5G devices at a reasonable price and some announcement regarding the succession from the company is also expected.

Apart from this, information in regard to the fundamentals of Jio Financial Services Ltd is also expected in the upcoming Reliance AGM 2023.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities underscored that all eyes would be on RIL AGM and its announcement focusing on Jio Financial's future outlook post-demerger and other high hopes on Future Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO and the company's succession plans in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"RIL has a lot of plans on cards for value unlocking which started from Jio Financials but first initial reactions post listing was not as street expectations. I believe Mukesh Ambani would be focusing more on the Jio Financial plan of action in coming days, which would give a road clear for further value unlocking of retail and Jio telecom ventures," said Tapse.

Technically, RIL shares are under a short buildup trend so any close above ₹2,500 can be a turning point for the stock and AGM highlights will be highly watched. We are neutral and investors should wait and watch for the AGM outcome before taking any action in RIL and Jio Financial," Tapse said.

Brokerage firm JM Financial said key expectations from RIL’s AGM on 28th August are around any update on (a) the potential timeline for listing of retail and digital businesses; any potential strategic stake sale in O2C business, (b) an update on the progress of various projects underway in clean energy business with timelines around project commissioning and potential earning potential from this projects, (c) launch of affordable 5G smartphone along with attractive 5G tariff plans, and (d) any further update around succession plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that RIIL is planning to sell an additional 8-10 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

An Economic Times report said that the sale of the stake would be completed in a duration of 12-15 months. The sale of the stake would pave the way for a successful public listing of RRVL in future. The current valuation of $100 billion is considered too large for the market to absorb, reported ET. The company is planning to sell stake to make its IPO size manageable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On August 23, RIL announced Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will invest ₹8,278 crore into RRVL. This investment, the company said values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹8.278 lakh crore.