Reliance share price weak, but experts stay optimistic after Reliance Retail-QIA deal; all eyes on 46th AGM on Monday3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:23 PM IST
RIL share price dipped a day after it said Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will invest ₹8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. RIL's 46th AGM is on Monday, August 28.
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price dipped about half a per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, a day after the company announced Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will invest ₹8,278 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This investment, the company said values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹8.278 lakh crore.
