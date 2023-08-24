RIL share price dipped a day after it said Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will invest ₹8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. RIL's 46th AGM is on Monday, August 28.

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price dipped about half a per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, a day after the company announced Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will invest ₹8,278 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This investment, the company said values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹8.278 lakh crore.

QIA’s investment will translate into a 0.99 per cent stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis, RRVL said on Wednesday.

Shares of the company opened at ₹2,542 against the previous close of ₹2,523.15 but slipped about 0.52 per cent to ₹2,510 in an otherwise positive market.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹2,635.17 on July 19, 2023, on BSE and its 52-week low of ₹2,012.14 on March 20, 2023. As of the August 23 close, the stock is down over 4 per cent from its 52-week high level.

Experts remain optimistic about RIL Experts are optimistic about RIL stock in the wake of QIA's investment in RRVL.

Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO of SAS Online believes in addition to the invested capital, the global experience and demonstrated history of value addition by QIA are poised to significantly aid Reliance Retail's global expansion prospects. Moreover, this collaboration holds the potential to catalyze the transformation of the Indian retail sector.

Jain said with the Reliance AGM just around the corner, set for the upcoming Monday, QIA's investment emerges as a motivating step for the company.

"It will undoubtedly be perceived as a gesture of bolstering confidence among the company's investors, acting as a testament to the company's growth trajectory. This also serves as a strong endorsement of a positive perspective on the Indian economy," said Jain.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services is positive about RIL stock as Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) plans to invest ₹8,280 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) through a wholly-owned subsidiary. The brokerage firm has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,920, implying a 16 per cent upside.

"We estimate RRVL’s revenue and EBITDA CAGR at 25 per cent and 34 per cent to ₹4.1 lakh crore and ₹32,000 crore, respectively, in FY25. Of this, core revenue and EBITDA should contribute 72 per cent and 90 per cent, i.e., ₹2.6 lakh crore and ₹29000 crore respectively," said Motilal Oswal.

"Using SOTP (Sum-of-the-parts), we value the refining and petrochemical segments at 7.5 times EV/EBITDA, arriving at a valuation of ₹904 per share for standalone business. We ascribe an equity valuation of ₹750 per share to RJio and ₹1,485 per share to Reliance Retail, factoring in the recent stake sale and an equity valuation of ₹16 per share pertaining to new energy on book value," said Motilal Oswal.

All eyes on RIL 46th AGM Investors now seem to have shifted their eyes on the company's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 28 at 2:00 pm.

After the company spun off its financial business and listed Jio Financial Services on bourses, investors expect some announcements on its retail and telecom business in the AGM.

Brokerage firm JM Financial said key expectations from RIL's AGM on 28th August are around any update on (a) the potential timeline for listing of retail and digital businesses; any potential strategic stake sale in O2C business, (b) an update on the progress of various projects underway in clean energy business with timelines around project commissioning and potential earning potential from this projects, (c) launch of affordable 5G smartphone along with attractive 5G tariff plans, and (d) any further update around succession plans.

JM Financial has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,900, as the brokerage firm believes the company's net debt concerns are overdone. It said RIL has industry-leading capabilities across businesses to drive a robust 14-15 per cent EPS (earnings per share) CAGR over the next three to five years.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL) has become the promoter entity of Reliance Industries Limited, following the acquisition of a 3.56 per cent stake in Petroleum Trust, another promoter entity, according to exchange filings. The shares were obtained through an off-market transaction.

