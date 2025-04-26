Reliance share: Should you buy RIL shares after Reliance Industries Q4 results 2025?

Reliance Industries Q4 results 2025: Reliance shares will be in focus on Monday as Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) declared its Q4 results 2025 on Friday evening. Beating the market estimates, reporting a 6% YoY rise in its consolidated profit for the January to March 2025 quarter. Reliance's Q4FY25 consolidated profit stood at ₹22,434 crore compared to ₹21,143 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio exhibited healthy growth in the last quarter, with PAT jumping 25.7% YoY to ₹7,022 crore. Revenue from operations increased 17.7% YoY to ₹33,986 crore. The EBITDA of Reliance Jio Platforms jumped 18.5% YoY to ₹17,016 crore, while the EBITDA margin increased 40 basis points YoY to 50.1%.

Reliance Retail Ventures saw its Q4 revenue from operations growing 16.3% YoY to ₹78,622 crore, while PAT increased 29.1% YoY to ₹3,545 crore. EBITDA also increased 14.3% YoY to ₹6,711 crore. However, EBITDA margin declined 20 basis points YoY to 8.5% during the quarter.

Reliance Q4 results 2025 review Speaking on Reliance Industries Q4 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Reliance Industries' Q4 FY25 results demonstrate a resilient performance, with strong growth in its digital and retail units offsetting softer earnings from its energy businesses. The company's net profit attributable to shareholders grew 2.4% to ₹19,407 crore, and revenue rose 8.8% to ₹2.88 lakh crore, driven by digital services, retail, and oil-to-chemicals business."

Advertisement

Explaining RIL's segmental performance, Seema Srivastava, a certified Chartered Accountant (CA), said, "Revenue grew 17.7% to ₹33,986 crore, driven by strong subscriber additions and tariff revisions. EBITDA surged 18.5% to ₹7,022 crore, with a 25.7% increase in profit. Jio's 5G subscriber base reached 191 million, with an average revenue per user (ARPU) of ₹206.20."

On Reliance Retail Ventures Q4FY25 performance, the SMC Global Securities expert said, “Reliance Retail Ventures' EBITDA rose 14.3% to ₹6,711 crore, driven by stronger store operating metrics and a 2.4-fold sequential jump in hyper-local delivery business. Revenue grew 15.7% to ₹88,620 crore, with a 29.1% increase in net profit.”

She said that RIL's O2C (Oil to Chemical) revenue grew 15.4% to ₹1.64 lakh crore, driven by higher volumes and increased domestic product placement. However, EBITDA fell 10% to ₹15,080 crore due to sharp falls in transportation fuel cracks and lower polyester chain margins. RIL's Oil & Gas EBITDA dropped 8.6% to ₹5,123 crore, driven by lower KG-D6 output, weaker coal-bed-methane price, and one-time maintenance costs.

Advertisement

Reliance share price target Expecting a gap-up opening for Reliance shares on Monday after Reliance Industries Q4 results 2025, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, “Currently, Reliance share price is forming a symmetrical descending pattern on the weekly chart. A decisive close and sustained move above ₹1330 may trigger bullish momentum, potentially pushing the stock toward its next resistance at ₹1425. However, if the stock fails to hold above ₹1330 to ₹1350 zone, it may indicate weakness, leading to a possible decline toward the immediate support level at ₹1260 and ₹1220.”

On the suggestion to investors regarding RIL shares, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, “We advise investors to buy on dips, preferably near the support levels, in alignment with the abovementioned levels. A well-placed entry around the support zone could offer a favourable risk-reward opportunity.”

Advertisement