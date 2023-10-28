Reliance shares: Experts see upside after Q2 results 2023
Reliance share price is expected to witness buying interest on Monday after reporting Q2 results 2023 in synch with market expectations, believe stock market experts
Reliance shares: After announcement of Q2FY24 results on Friday evening, Indian stock market is expected to react to its quarterly numbers on Monday. According to stock market experts, Reliance Industries Q2 results for the financial year 2023-24 has come on the expected lines and hence some upside can be expected in Reliance share price on Monday.
