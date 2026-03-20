Reliance shares gain over 2% this month despite bloodbath on Dalal Street— Should you buy, sell, or hold?

Reliance shares have displayed remarkable resilience this month despite a sharp selloff in the Indian stock market. While the Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- have lost almost 8% each in March so far, shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate, Reliance Industries (RIL), have climbed more than 2% this month, looking set to snap their two-month losing run. Notably, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 appear on course to extend losses for the fourth consecutive month.

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Reliance share price rose more than 3% in intraday trade on Friday, March 20, on the NSE, a day after falling 1.7%.

Friday’s gains in stock prices can largely be attributed to improving market sentiment and expectations that crude oil prices may stabilise—amid reports suggesting global efforts to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and the US-Iran war may be entering its final phase. Besides, the recent rally in the stock may also be sentiment-driven due to the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Jio.

As Mint reported on March 17, quoting sources, that Jio Platforms may file the IPO papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI in two to three weeks, as the company is close to finalising its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

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As per the report, the Jio IPO may be India's biggest by a private company and will see Jio selling 2.5% stake. The telecom and digital arm of Reliance Industries is likely to be valued between $100-$120 billion.

Should you buy, sell, or hold Reliance shares? Most experts appear positive about the stock for the long term.

Recently, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,750.

Motilal said even if Middle East tensions ease soon, supply chain normalisation may lag, keeping product cracks elevated and supporting Reliance Industries’ refining petrochemical margins.

"Assuming gasoil, gasoline, and jet fuel cracks sustain near $15, $5, and $15 per barrel, respectively, above historical averages during the first half of FY27, RIL’s O2C EBITDA could increase by nearly $170 billion, implying nearly 8.5% upside to our FY27 consolidated EBITDA and a target price of ₹1,846 versus current the current target price of ₹1,750," said Motilal Oswal in a report on March 12.

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Technical experts also appear positive about the stock at the current juncture. However, they suggest waiting for a breakout before initiating fresh longs.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, underscored that the Reliance Industries share price appears to be forming a strong base in the ₹1,370– ₹1,390 zone.

Reliance technical chart

Patel highlighted that the stock is approaching a key falling trendline resistance, as observed on the chart, which could act as a hurdle for further upside. Momentum indicators are gradually turning positive, suggesting improving strength and a potential breakout scenario.

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However, confirmation is essential before initiating fresh positions.

"A decisive daily close above ₹1,430 would indicate a breakout above the trendline and open the door for further upside. Until then, traders should remain cautious and avoid premature entries. On the downside, immediate support is placed near ₹1,376, which is close to the base formation zone. Overall, the setup remains constructive, but a confirmed breakout is required to validate bullish momentum," said Patel.

According to Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, Reliance is certainly showing resilience amid the prevailing choppiness in the market.

However, Mishra added that the upside seems capped due to a strong hurdle around ₹1,450.

"A decisive break above this level may result in the next leg of the up move towards the record high zone, i.e. ₹1,600," said Mishra.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.