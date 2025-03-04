Stock market today: Shares of Indian oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) dipped for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, March 4, and traded close to their 52-week low.

The fall in RIL shares comes after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas raised a demand of US $2.81 billion on the PSC Contractors, namely Reliance Industries Limited, BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited and NIKO (NECO) Limited.

In an exchange filing on February 14, a division bench at the Delhi High Court ruled against Reliance and its partners in a legal dispute over gas extraction in a deepwater field in India's KG D6 block, located off the eastern coast.

Reliance has been advised by its legal team that the court's decision and the temporary demand for payment are not valid, India's most valuable firm added. The company plans to challenge the ruling and does not expect to face any financial liability from this case.

RIL share price trend Reliance shares shed over 1% to ₹1159.25 apiece on the BSE today, taking its three-day fall to nearly 4%. In trade on Monday, the stock plummeted to its 52-week low of ₹1,156.

RIL share price has posted a weak performance in the last one year, declining as much as 22% during this period. In the last six months, RIL stock has lost 23%. Meanwhile, it is down 12% in the past three months and 6% in the past one month.