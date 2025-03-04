Mint Market

Reliance shares slide for 3rd day as Oil Ministry raises $2.81 billion demand in gas dispute case

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares fell for the third straight session on March 4, nearing their 52-week low. The decline follows a US $2.81 billion demand from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on PSC Contractors including RIL.

Saloni Goel
Published4 Mar 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Stock market today: Shares of Indian oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) dipped for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, March 4, and traded close to their 52-week low. 

The fall in RIL shares comes after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas raised a demand of US $2.81 billion on the PSC Contractors, namely Reliance Industries Limited, BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited and NIKO (NECO) Limited.

In an exchange filing on February 14, a division bench at the Delhi High Court ruled against Reliance and its partners in a legal dispute over gas extraction in a deepwater field in India's KG D6 block, located off the eastern coast.

Reliance has been advised by its legal team that the court's decision and the temporary demand for payment are not valid, India's most valuable firm added. The company plans to challenge the ruling and does not expect to face any financial liability from this case.

RIL share price trend

Reliance shares shed over 1% to 1159.25 apiece on the BSE today, taking its three-day fall to nearly 4%. In trade on Monday, the stock plummeted to its 52-week low of 1,156.

RIL share price has posted a weak performance in the last one year, declining as much as 22% during this period. In the last six months, RIL stock has lost 23%. Meanwhile, it is down 12% in the past three months and 6% in the past one month.

More to come...

First Published:4 Mar 2025, 10:28 AM IST
