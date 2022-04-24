Reliance shares to FII's behaviour: Top 5 triggers for stock market this week

2] FII's behaviour: Asking stock market investors to keep an eye on FII's trade pattern; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "FIIs are continuously selling in the Indian equity market and their behavior will be important amid concerns of aggressive rate hikes in the USA." He said that foreign investors have been continuously selling at Indian indices since October 2021 (except one week in the beginning of this month). In April 2022, FIIs have sold Indian stocks worth ₹29,206.19 crore till date. So, it is important to keep an eye on FII's trade behavious as status quo in their trade pattern would mean heavy selloff on highs or heavy beating in first few sessions.