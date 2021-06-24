MUMBAI: Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) fell over 1% on Thursday as investors await the annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for later today. At 1239 pm, the stock traded at Rs2,177.90 apiece, down ₹27.20 or 1.23%.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to update investors about the proposed stake sale in its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business to Saudi Aramco and the Jio-Google phone at the AGM, analysts said.

Investors are awaiting an announcement on the pricing and launch timeline of the Jio-Google phone. Last year, Ambani had said Google would partner with Jio to design an operating system to introduce an affordable entry-level smartphone.

RIL’s AGM has historically been a keenly watched event given that it is one of the top three companies by market capitalisation in India, has a large free float and a large public shareholding. Previously, AGM was attended by 3,000 shareholders when held in physical format and last year saw 300,000 concurrent viewers of the virtual AGM across 42 countries and 468 cities. Over last 10 years, it has seen an average surge of 140% in trading value on its AGM day versus the volume traded just a month previously.

However, in the last 10 years, from the month prior to the AGM date and the week prior to the AGM date, the stock has outperformed the Nifty in five out of 10 times and three out to 10 times respectively. This time, the stock is up 12.9% since the month from AGM to date. Interestingly, also over the last 10 years, in the week and month post the AGM, the stock has outperformed the Nifty 6/10 and 7/10 times potentially implying that the speech has managed to give more confidence to consensus .

Over the last year, new investors have joined RIL’s digital and retail business at subsidiary level and the oil-to-telecom conglomerate has formed new partnerships with global players like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Qualcom etc.

“Investors now expect RIL to give direction to these businesses and announce ground breaking products. There is also expectation of some update on Saudi Aramco deal and speculation that the Chairman of Saudi Aramco may join RIL’s board," HSBC Global Research said in a note .

HSBC analysts continue to like RIL’s business and balance sheet and believe all three of its core businesses – O2C, retail, and digital Services – have become self-sustaining and cash-generating, with retail and digital growing strongly. “Recent stake sale transactions have set a valuation benchmark, but investors are now likely to watch out for a new meaningful uptick in business performance," it said.

FY21 has been a landmark year for RIL. The new-age retail and digital businesses flourished despite the covid-led disruption, led by the emergence of the conglomerate's disruptive and aggressive growth philosophy. “As a result, this cushioned the impact on the overall business and provided the much needed capital raise and deleveraging," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

At a time when most businesses were adversely impacted on account of covid-19, Reliance Jio’s revenue and EBITDA grew 29% and 43% respectively in FY21, led by a strong 38m subscriber additions and 6% average revenue per user (ARPU) improvement," it added.

