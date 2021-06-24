Reliance stock wobbly as investors await Mukesh Ambani’s AGM speech

However, in the last 10 years, from the month prior to the AGM date and the week prior to the AGM date, the stock has outperformed the Nifty in five out of 10 times and three out to 10 times respectively. This time, the stock is up 12.9% since the month from AGM to date. Interestingly, also over the last 10 years, in the week and month post the AGM, the stock has outperformed the Nifty 6/10 and 7/10 times potentially implying that the speech has managed to give more confidence to consensus .