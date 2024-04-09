Stock Market Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors , Mahindra & Mahindra , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, NTPC , Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel are the top ten Sensex gainers during 2024 that fueled the rally of Sensex to 75000 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 75,000 mark in morning trades on Tuesday. The Sensex has gained almost 3.8% during 2024 and took just a few session for 1000 points gains from 74000. The sensex had crossed 74,000 mark on 1st of April 2024.

Tata Motors with gains of 31.19% during 2024 has been the largest gainer among the Sensex stocks and has been contributing to the rally in the Sensex. Tata Motors is trading near 52-week highs it scaled during the last week.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with gains of 26.85% stands out and is second largest gainer in the Sensex stocks. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is closely followed by MAruti Suzuki in terms of gains. Maruti Suzuki with gains of 24.76% is the third largest gainer among sensex stocks.

Mahindra & Mahindra also is not too far from Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in terms of gains. Mahindra & Mahindra also is amongst those that have gained 20% or more. Mahindra & Mahindra with gains of around 20.83% is a standout gainer among Sensex stocks.

State Bank of India share price is just shy of 20% and above gains that Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra Has acheived. State Bank of India with gains of 19.71% during 2024 is among the top five Sensex gainers during 2024 Also State Bank Of India it inching close to the 52-week highs that it had scaled during last month.

Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Steel are the other two prominent gainers in sensex stock . Power Grid Corporation of India with gains of around 18.95% during 2024 and Tata Steel with gains of 18.85% are the other two strong gainers. Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Steel have also earned handsome returns for investors.

NTPC and Bharti Airtel are the key gainers having risen 16-17% during 2024.

Reliance Industries has been the prominent gainer and also is a Sensex heavy weight that has fueled and contributed to the rally for Sensex during 2024. Reliance Industries has gained more than 14% during 2024 and has been driving the gains for the indices including Sensex and Nifty.

ICICI Bank though may have not feature in top 10, nevertheless ICICI Bank with gains of more than 9.79 during 2024 has been another key drivers of the rally in the Indices.

Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank command significant weightage in Sensex stocks and have been key contributors to the rally.

