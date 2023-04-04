Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) is well placed to sweep off the financial services market with its Jio Finance Services. The conglomerate is likely to win big, however, its entry into the financial services segment may come as a drawback for other players. Global brokerage Jefferies expects the demerger and listing of RIL's financial services business to take around six months period. The execution is expected to be the key here! On RIL, Jefferies is optimistic and has eventually raised its target price on the stock.

In October last year, RIL announced its plan to demerger its financial services business and list it separately on the stock exchanges under Jio Financial Services (Jio-FS) in a move to tap the growing demand for new-age financial services for retail and small-business customers.

Under this transaction, shareholders of RIL will receive one equity share of JFSL for one share.

In its latest note, Jefferies said, "RIL's foray into financial services with Jio-FS will open an opportunity to play in India's consumer/ commercial loans & NLF side. Demerger & listing can take 6 months & build-up of the franchise may be staggered as tech/analytics/ recovery platforms may need to built in-house."

According to the brokerage, all necessary approvals for a listing of shares of JFS should be in place by September. JFS will commence lending activities immediately and proceed with regulatory approvals for asset mgmt, life, and general insurance. Regulatory approvals are expected to take 12-18 months.

Jio-FS has appointed K. V. Kamath (earlier CEO of ICICI Bank) as its Chairman and Hitesh Sethia as the CEO.

The New York-based brokerage is watch-out for the build-up of teams & platforms for tech, analytics, payments, recoveries, and compliance that take time to stabilise & are difficult to build inorganically.

Jefferies believes Jio-FS' first port of call could be consumer lending (especially electronics) & merchant financing. It added, "JFS' key advantage will be low funding cost/ better access on the back of group's high credit rating & ownership of 6.1% stake in RIL."

Also, it added that the Group aspires to foray into non-lending financial businesses like life/ general insurance and AMC where it can even take the inorganic route and benefit from recent regulatory change that allows banks to have up to 9 insurance partners. Additionally, Jefferies said, a payments business may be built to acquire customers, as standalone economics are quite weak.

However, the brokerage believes that Jio-FS' aggressive stance could impact players in payments (like Paytm, and Phonepe) & NBFC lenders like Bajaj Finance. Jefferies watches for attrition at banks/ NBFCs.

In regards to the valuation of RIL, Jefferies said, "Based on core networth of Jio-FS (Rs140 billion) and value of stake in RIL (Rs1tbn) with PB range of 3-5x as well as holdco-discount of up to 40% (based on benchmarks), we value Jio-FS in the range of ₹900-1,500bn that implies Rs134-224/share in RIL's SoTP. We incorporate ₹179/share as base case value for JFS in our SOTP."

"Our PT rises to Rs3,100 (factoring in the fully diluted share base) implying 33% upside. Stock trades near our bear case value and offers favorable risk-reward," the brokerage's note added.

Earlier, Jefferies' target price for RIL was at ₹3,060 per share.

The new ₹3,100 target price on RIL stock is the base case of Jefferies. In the upside scenario, the brokerage expects the stock to touch the ₹3,450 target price with a 48% upside.

The upside will be driven by a recovery in GRMs/petchem margins; faster consolidation in telecom leads to tariff upside in Jio; possible public listing of Jio re-rating valuation multiple; RR gains market share faster than expected; and Jiomart GMV comes ahead of expectations.

But in the downside scenario for RIL, Jefferies set a target price of ₹2,250 per share. This will be owing to -- lower-than-expected telecom ARPU or subscribers, valuation multiple de-rates to 8x; refining/petchem margins may be lower on the slower pace of China re-opening; elevated cash burn in e-commerce, valuation multiple de-rates to 20x; free cash flows don't materialize; and zero value to New Energy business.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.