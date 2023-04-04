Reliance to win big with Jio-FS, listing like by Sept 2023; Jefferies raises stock's target price4 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:41 PM IST
- Brokerage believes that Jio-FS' aggressive stance could impact players in payments (like Paytm, and Phonepe) & NBFC lenders like Bajaj Finance. Jefferies watches for attrition at banks/ NBFCs.
- On RIL, Jefferies is optimistic and has eventually raised its target price on the stock.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) is well placed to sweep off the financial services market with its Jio Finance Services. The conglomerate is likely to win big, however, its entry into the financial services segment may come as a drawback for other players. Global brokerage Jefferies expects the demerger and listing of RIL's financial services business to take around six months period. The execution is expected to be the key here! On RIL, Jefferies is optimistic and has eventually raised its target price on the stock.
