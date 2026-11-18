Stock market news: Indian equity benchmarks extended their rally on Tuesday, 17 November, closing at their highest levels since late February and outperforming weakness across Asian markets. A decline in crude oil prices, record foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and resilient corporate earnings helped sustain the positive momentum.

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The Nifty 50 advanced 0.38% to settle at 25,387.40, while the Sensex gained 0.52% to close at 82,532.19. Both benchmarks have rallied sharply this month, with the Nifty 50 rising around 10.1% and the Sensex gaining 10.8%, supported by record FPI inflows of $9.53 billion.

Jay Thakkar, Vice President and Head of Derivatives and Quantitative Research at ICICI Securities, has recommended Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Hyundai Motor India as trading picks.

He recommends buying Reliance Industries Futures at ₹1,367–1,370, with a stop loss of ₹1,350 and a target price of ₹1,420–1,440. For UltraTech Cement Futures, his buy recommendation is around ₹12,300, with a stop loss of ₹12,000 and a target of ₹12,600–13,000. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Futures can be bought at ₹2,125–2,130, with a stop loss of ₹2,080 and an upside target of ₹2,180–2,200.

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Market Outlook by Jay Thakkar, Vice President & Head of Derivatives and Quant Research, ICICI Securities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 closed comfortably above the 25,300 mark, which is a positive sign. However, due to the weekly expiry, the index faced resistance around the 25,500 levels.

As per the options data analysis, the 25,000 strike has a significant Put OI base, which is expected to act as a crucial support for the upcoming expiry, which also coincides with the monthly expiry. On the upside, there is no significant Call OI base beyond the 25,500 levels, at least until 26,000. Hence, the expected trading range for the monthly expiry is likely to be between 25,000 and 26,000.

The market should continue to be traded with a positive bias as long as the 25,000 level remains intact. There has been a massive short-covering rally so far, accompanied by overwhelming buying interest from FIIs in the equity cash segment. FIIs have reportedly infused approximately ₹85,000–90,000 crore into the cash market so far in November, making it the highest monthly inflow recorded in the last five years.

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Based on these observations, we continue to maintain a positive bias on the market.

Stocks To Buy in the near-term - Jay Thakkar Reliance Industries Futures: Buy at ₹1,367–1,370 | SL at ₹1,350 | Tgt at ₹1,420–1,440

Derivatives data for Reliance Industries shows active short covering. As call writers unwind positions at lower strikes, the stock is poised for further upside.

On the downside, the highest put open interest sits at the 1,350 strike, making 1,350 the key support for the series. On the upside, the 1,400 call strike is the first meaningful hurdle. A decisive move above 1,400 could trigger more short covering and push the stock towards 1,420 and 1,440. Stock is trading well above its max pain level of 1290 which is also a positive for the stock.

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As long as Reliance holds above the 1,350 put base, the near-term outlook stays positive.

UltraTech Cement Futures: Buy ₹12,300 area | SL at ₹12,000 | Tgt at ₹12,600–13,000

UltraTech Cement is seeing short covering, which points to scope for further gains in the near term. Stock is trading well above its max pain level of 11600 which is also a positive for the stock. Derivative data shows call writers at lower strikes unwinding their positions, while fresh call writing above 12,300 remains limited, leaving room for the stock to move higher.

On the downside, the 12,000 strike holds the highest put open interest below the current price and is the key support for this series. On the upside, 12,400 is the immediate hurdle. A decisive break above it could trigger more short covering and take the stock towards 12,500 and 12,600.

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The near-term outlook stays positive for UltraTech above the 12,300 level.

Hyundai Motor India Futures: Buy at ₹2,125–2,130 | SL at ₹2,080 | Target at ₹2,180–2,200

Hyundai Motor India is showing a long buildup in its derivatives data, which points to fresh buying interest and scope for further upside. The stock closed at 2,129 in futures. Call open interest above the current price is light overall, so there is limited resistance ahead.

On the downside, the highest put open interest below the current price sits at the 2,100 strike, making 2,100 the key support for the series. The Max Pain level of 2,089 is just below it and adds to the strength of the 2,090–2,100 support zone.

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On the upside, the 2,140 strike has the highest call open interest above the current price and is the first hurdle. A decisive move above 2,140 could extend the long buildup and push the stock towards 2,180. Beyond that, 2,200 carries the series’ highest put open interest, which shows option writers are confident about that level.

Disclaimer: ICICI Securities Limited is a SEBI registered Research Analyst having registration no. INH000000990. It is confirmed that the Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 17/11/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.

The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.