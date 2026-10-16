Reliance-backed Jio Platforms IPO: ₹1 lakh crore gains for Meta, Google in ₹30,213 cr issue by Mukesh Ambani firm?

Meta Platforms and Google could be sitting on nearly ₹1 lakh crore in combined paper gains from their investments in Jio Platforms as the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company prepares to launch next week what is set to become country's largest-ever initial public offering (IPO).

Meta Platforms owns a 10% stake through Jaadhu Holdings LLC, while Google International LLC holds a 7.73% stake. However, neither existing shareholder is selling shares through the IPO.

At the upper end of Jio Platforms’ IPO price band of ₹1,119 per share, the two US technology giants could see returns of approximately 129% on their investments made in 2020, according to estimates highlighted in Groww’s LinkedIn post on Friday, October 16.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. This means existing investors will not sell their shares through the IPO. At the upper end of the price band of ₹1,119 per share, Jio Platforms’ IPO is expected to raise approximately ₹30,213 crore.

Reliance Industries Group will become India’s largest conglomerate by the combined market capitalization of its listed companies after Jio Platforms makes its stock market debut, Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak said on Thursday.

Jio Platforms IPO: Why the fresh-issue structure matters Unlike an offer for sale, in which existing shareholders sell their holdings and receive the proceeds, a fresh issue involves the company issuing new shares to investors. The proceeds therefore go to the company rather than to shareholders seeking to reduce or exit their investments.

In Jio Platforms’ case, the proceeds are earmarked primarily for the full or partial repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings of its material subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, along with general corporate purposes.

The structure means that existing investors, including Meta Platforms and Google, are not using the IPO to sell their holdings. Instead, the offering will bring fresh capital into the business while allowing these investors to retain their stakes.

Groww’s accompanying graphic placed Jio Platforms at the top of its comparison of large fresh issues, with an issue size of ₹30,213 crore. The graphic also highlighted the rarity of an IPO of this scale being entirely a fresh issue.

“The last was Reliance Power, in 2008,” Groww said in the post, accompanying it with a graphic comparing some of the largest fresh issues in the Indian market.

Jio Platforms IPO: Subscription dates, price band and issue size The mega IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and close on Friday, October 23, 2026. The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for Monday, October 19. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per equity share.

The minimum bid lot has been fixed at 12 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, with bids to be made in multiples of 12 shares thereafter.