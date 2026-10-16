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Reliance-backed Jio Platforms IPO: ₹1 lakh crore gains for Meta, Google in ₹30,213 cr issue by Mukesh Ambani firm?

Meta and Google could hold nearly 1 lakh crore in paper gains from their Jio Platforms investments, with estimated returns of about 129%. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Oct 2026, 10:37 PM IST
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Reliance-backed Jio Platforms IPO: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh crore gains for Meta, Google in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,213 cr issue by Mukesh Ambani firm?
Reliance-backed Jio Platforms IPO: ₹1 lakh crore gains for Meta, Google in ₹30,213 cr issue by Mukesh Ambani firm?(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Meta Platforms and Google could be sitting on nearly 1 lakh crore in combined paper gains from their investments in Jio Platforms as the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company prepares to launch next week what is set to become country's largest-ever initial public offering (IPO).

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Meta Platforms owns a 10% stake through Jaadhu Holdings LLC, while Google International LLC holds a 7.73% stake. However, neither existing shareholder is selling shares through the IPO.

At the upper end of Jio Platforms’ IPO price band of 1,119 per share, the two US technology giants could see returns of approximately 129% on their investments made in 2020, according to estimates highlighted in Groww’s LinkedIn post on Friday, October 16.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. This means existing investors will not sell their shares through the IPO. At the upper end of the price band of 1,119 per share, Jio Platforms’ IPO is expected to raise approximately 30,213 crore.

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Reliance Industries Group will become India’s largest conglomerate by the combined market capitalization of its listed companies after Jio Platforms makes its stock market debut, Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak said on Thursday.

Also Read | Jio IPO impact bubble over? Reliance shares down 2.5% after rising 5% in 3 days
Also Read | Reliance Jio IPO: Should investors buy shares before listing?

Jio Platforms IPO: Why the fresh-issue structure matters

Unlike an offer for sale, in which existing shareholders sell their holdings and receive the proceeds, a fresh issue involves the company issuing new shares to investors. The proceeds therefore go to the company rather than to shareholders seeking to reduce or exit their investments.

In Jio Platforms’ case, the proceeds are earmarked primarily for the full or partial repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings of its material subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, along with general corporate purposes.

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The structure means that existing investors, including Meta Platforms and Google, are not using the IPO to sell their holdings. Instead, the offering will bring fresh capital into the business while allowing these investors to retain their stakes.

Groww’s accompanying graphic placed Jio Platforms at the top of its comparison of large fresh issues, with an issue size of 30,213 crore. The graphic also highlighted the rarity of an IPO of this scale being entirely a fresh issue.

“The last was Reliance Power, in 2008,” Groww said in the post, accompanying it with a graphic comparing some of the largest fresh issues in the Indian market.

Jio Platforms IPO: Subscription dates, price band and issue size

The mega IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and close on Friday, October 23, 2026. The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for Monday, October 19. The company has fixed the IPO price band at 1,065– 1,119 per equity share.

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The minimum bid lot has been fixed at 12 equity shares, each with a face value of 10, with bids to be made in multiples of 12 shares thereafter.

Also Read | Reliance Jio IPO to be listed soon: Why a 12% tariff hike may be coming?
Also Read | Jio Platforms IPO RHP: 10 key risks investors can't afford to miss out

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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