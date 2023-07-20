Reliance-JFSL demerger: Jio Financial Services share price to list at ₹273 per share on NSE1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price: Reliance share price settled down on NSE at ₹2,580 apiece whereas on BSE it settled down at ₹2,589 per share in special pre-open session
Reliance-JFSL demerger: The Jio Financial Services share price would list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹273 per share. This calculation came after Reliance share price settling on NSE at ₹2,580 per share in special pre-open session on Thursday as the RIL stock had ended at ₹2,853 apiece on NSE ( ₹2,853 - ₹2,580). On BSE, Reliance share price settled down at ₹2,589 per share in special pre-opening session.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×