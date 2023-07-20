Reliance-JFSL demerger: The Jio Financial Services share price would list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹273 per share. This calculation came after Reliance share price settling on NSE at ₹2,580 per share in special pre-open session on Thursday as the RIL stock had ended at ₹2,853 apiece on NSE ( ₹2,853 - ₹2,580). On BSE, Reliance share price settled down at ₹2,589 per share in special pre-opening session.

Speaking on Jio Financial Services share price listing after cost of acquisition, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “This is a strong listing of JFSL shares because as per RIL's last closing price of ₹2,853 on NSE, the implied value of the ex-demerged entity is ₹2,707 and that of RSIL is ₹133."

From today onwards, Nifty will have 51 shares whereas Sensex will have 31 shares in its stock list and the latest entrant in the key benchmark indices would be Jio Financial Services shares. The demerged entity will also be included in the Nifty 100, Nifty 200, and Nifty 500 indices, as well as other sectoral indices.

RIL-JFSL demerger: Cost of acquisition details

Ahead of JFSL demerger, the RIL has already declared the cost of acquisition for both Reliance Industries and JFSL. The RIL board declared that cost of acquisition of Reliance and Jio Financial Services Ltd would be 95.32 per cent for RIL while the rest 4.68 per cent would be for the Reliance Strategic Investments Limited or Jio Financial Services Ltd or JFSL.

Earlier this week, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had announced that Jio Financial Services shares will be added to 18 of the S&P BSE indices, including the S&P BSE Sensex, starting July 20 for a period of three days - on account of Reliance Industries being a part of the special pre-open session.

