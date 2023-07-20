RIL-JFSL demerger: Cost of acquisition details

Ahead of JFSL demerger, the RIL has already declared the cost of acquisition for both Reliance Industries and JFSL. The RIL board declared that cost of acquisition of Reliance and Jio Financial Services Ltd would be 95.32 per cent for RIL while the rest 4.68 per cent would be for the Reliance Strategic Investments Limited or Jio Financial Services Ltd or JFSL.