On what Jio Financial Services Ltd would be as a company, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "As the name suggests, JFSL would be a pure financial company. But, I believe they would first target the lending business because they have appointed two big names of banking business KV Kamath and Hitesh Sethi. Both are pioneer in lending business. But, they have expertise in two different area, KV Kamath has expertise of developing a lending business model whiole Hitesh Sethi has expertise of implenting that lending business model through ditial and tech advancements. So, the Jio Financial Services Ltd is expected to be a hi tech lending business company in the financial segment." However, he maintained that the new Reliance entity would definitely foray into mutual funds, insurance and other financial segments.