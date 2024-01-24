Relief, finally: Sebi lifts the FPI disclosure overhang on market

The enhanced disclosure norms tighten access to the Indian market through participatory notes (P-notes). Many funds that want to avoid registering with Sebi can access the Indian market through another registered FPI, which issues a P-note to that entity. While the P-note issuer is known, granular details of the ultimate owner are not verifiable currently. The new regulation will make it inexpedient for anybody wanting to work around the MPS norms by hiding behind a registered FPI as P-notes will also have to be accompanied by details of its ultimate owner.