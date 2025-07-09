Relief for Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power subsidiary company. Check details

Stock Market today: Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power's subsidiary company has gotten relief on the proposed termination of its power purchase agreement. Check detail

Reliance Power Business update details Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power, in its release on the exchanges, announced about the relief it has received on the proposed termination of its power purchase agreement.

As per Reliance Power's intimation on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, “Reliance NU Suntech Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company had challenged the notice issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited in High Court of Delhi seeking a stay on the proposed termination of its power purchase agreement".

Referring to the same, Reliance Power said that the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi was pleased to grant the maintenance of status quo between parties and has restrained Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited from taking any coercive actions.

