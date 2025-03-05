Markets
Relief rally: Market ends 10-day skid, longest losing streak in 25 years, with auto, IT, FMCG leading the comeback
SummaryAccording to provisional data, FIIs offloaded ₹2,895 crore worth of Indian equities, while DIIs stepped in as net buyers, purchasing ₹3,371 crore.
Bulls bounded back into the reckoning on Wednesday after 10 long days of decline, shored up by comebacks from auto, IT and FMCG stocks, and a fall in the value of the US dollar to a three-month low.
