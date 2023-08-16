comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 14:17:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.95 -1.86%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,417.3 1.7%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.75 1.25%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.2 0.5%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.05 0.79%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Religare Enterprises share price jumps 10% to hit 52-week high amid reports of Burman family raising stake
Back

Religare Enterprises share price rallied more than 10% to touch a 52-week high of 242.55 apiece on the BSE Wednesday amid several media reports that the Burman family is likely to have bought anywhere around 5% to 7% stake in the company via a block deal.

The Burman family owns over 14% stake in the diversified financial services company through different entities and as per ET NOW report, the family is likely to have bought additional 7.6% stake in Religare Enterprises. It holds the controlling stake in Dabur Ltd.

Religare Enterprises is a financial services company that offers a slew of services including SME loans, insurance, retail broking and affordable housing finance.

Also Read: IndiGo share price dips over 4% as Gangwal family sells stake via block deal

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 92.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as against a net loss of 76.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Its total revenue in Q1FY24 increased to 1,302.46 crore from 1,051.07 crore, YoY.

Religare Enterprises share price has gained 37% this year so far and the stock has rallied more than 83% in the last one year period.

At 2:10 pm, Religare Enterprises shares were trading 8.11% higher at 238.00 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 02:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout