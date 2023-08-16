Religare Enterprises share price jumps 10% to hit 52-week high amid reports of Burman family raising stake1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 02:17 PM IST
The Burman family owns over 14% stake in Religare Enterprises through different entities and as per reports, it is likely to have bought additional 7.6% stake in the company.
Religare Enterprises share price rallied more than 10% to touch a 52-week high of ₹242.55 apiece on the BSE Wednesday amid several media reports that the Burman family is likely to have bought anywhere around 5% to 7% stake in the company via a block deal.
