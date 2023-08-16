Hello User
Religare Enterprises share price jumps 10% to hit 52-week high amid reports of Burman family raising stake

Religare Enterprises share price jumps 10% to hit 52-week high amid reports of Burman family raising stake

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 02:17 PM IST

  • The Burman family owns over 14% stake in Religare Enterprises through different entities and as per reports, it is likely to have bought additional 7.6% stake in the company.

The Burman family owns over 14% stake in Religare Enterprises.

Religare Enterprises share price rallied more than 10% to touch a 52-week high of ₹242.55 apiece on the BSE Wednesday amid several media reports that the Burman family is likely to have bought anywhere around 5% to 7% stake in the company via a block deal.

Religare Enterprises share price rallied more than 10% to touch a 52-week high of 242.55 apiece on the BSE Wednesday amid several media reports that the Burman family is likely to have bought anywhere around 5% to 7% stake in the company via a block deal.

The Burman family owns over 14% stake in the diversified financial services company through different entities and as per ET NOW report, the family is likely to have bought additional 7.6% stake in Religare Enterprises. It holds the controlling stake in Dabur Ltd.

The Burman family owns over 14% stake in the diversified financial services company through different entities and as per ET NOW report, the family is likely to have bought additional 7.6% stake in Religare Enterprises. It holds the controlling stake in Dabur Ltd.

Religare Enterprises is a financial services company that offers a slew of services including SME loans, insurance, retail broking and affordable housing finance.

Also Read: IndiGo share price dips over 4% as Gangwal family sells stake via block deal

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 92.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as against a net loss of 76.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Its total revenue in Q1FY24 increased to 1,302.46 crore from 1,051.07 crore, YoY.

Religare Enterprises share price has gained 37% this year so far and the stock has rallied more than 83% in the last one year period.

At 2:10 pm, Religare Enterprises shares were trading 8.11% higher at 238.00 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 02:17 PM IST
