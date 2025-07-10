Religare Enterprises share price jumps 6% ahead of board meeting to consider fundraising

Defying weak market sentiment, Religare Enterprises share price jumped over 6 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, July 10, a day ahead of the company's board meeting to consider fundraising.

Religare Enterprises' share price opened at ₹235.55 against its previous close of ₹235.15 and jumped over 6 per cent to an intraday high of ₹249.60.

Around 10:50 AM, the small-cap stock traded 5.27 per cent higher at ₹247.55, looking set to extend gains to the third consecutive session. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.18 per cent down at 83,382 at that time.

Religare's board to mull fundraising Religare's board of directors will meet on July 11 to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds by issuance of securities on a preferential basis.

In an exchange filing on July 8, the company said, "We wish to provide notice that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2025, to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of specified securities of the company on a preferential basis, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the company."

