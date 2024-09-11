Markets
5 microcap stocks that India’s Warren Buffetts are betting on
Manvi Agarwal 8 min read 11 Sep 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Summary
- The Warren Buffetts of India have set their sights on microcap stocks that offer high growth potential despite the risks. Their strategic bets on these under-the-radar companies could yield significant returns, proving that calculated risks are key to their long-term success.
India’s super investors, or as I like to call them, the Warren Buffetts of India, are nothing if not bold risk-takers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less