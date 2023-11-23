Bajaj Auto Share Price: Shares of Bajaj Auto hit a fresh 52-week high mark of ₹5,945.80 after reporting decent July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24). Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has maintained its buy rating on the large cap stock after the ‘high conviction’ target was achieved at 21.9 per cent over the recommended target price of ₹4,874.

At the current market price (CMP) of ₹5,329, Religare has given a target price of ₹5,944 for Bajaj Auto and sees a potential upside of 11.5 per cent on the stock. On Thursday, shares of Bajaj Auto settled 2.89 per cent higher at ₹5,921.85 apiece on the BSE.

MORE TO COME

JYOTHY LABS More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author