Religare maintains ‘high conviction buy', sees over 11% upside as large cap stock hits fresh 52-week high; do you own?
Bajaj Auto share price today: Shares of the auto major hit its fresh 52-week high mark at ₹5,945.80 on the BSE earlier today.
Bajaj Auto Share Price: Shares of Bajaj Auto hit a fresh 52-week high mark of ₹5,945.80 after reporting decent July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24). Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has maintained its buy rating on the large cap stock after the ‘high conviction’ target was achieved at 21.9 per cent over the recommended target price of ₹4,874.
