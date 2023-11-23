Bajaj Auto Share Price: Shares of Bajaj Auto hit a fresh 52-week high mark of ₹5,945.80 after reporting decent July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24). Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has maintained its buy rating on the large cap stock after the ‘high conviction’ target was achieved at 21.9 per cent over the recommended target price of ₹4,874. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the current market price (CMP) of ₹5,329, Religare has given a target price of ₹5,944 for Bajaj Auto and sees a potential upside of 11.5 per cent on the stock. On Thursday, shares of Bajaj Auto settled 2.89 per cent higher at ₹5,921.85 apiece on the BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.