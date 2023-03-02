Religare sees a 24% upside in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock
Witnessing a positive growth in the jewellery segment, Religare has given a buy rating for Titan. Read on to know why the brokerage is optimistic on the stock:
Viewing a healthy consumer demand in the jewellery segment, domestic brokerage house Religare Broking kept a bullish stance on Titan, a Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock. Religare has indicated an upside of 24% in this consumer goods stock and has initiated a buy call with a target price of ₹2,997 per share. The current market price of the stock stood at ₹2,380 a piece on March 1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×