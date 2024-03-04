Remain invested in stocks; quality smallcaps will yield lucrative returns, says Aman Soni of Prudent Equity
The domestic market may see volatility approaching election season. Aman Soni advises staying invested in stocks, adjusting quantum based on time frame and risk appetite. Small, mid-cap opportunities are still available.
The domestic market is expected to see strong bouts of volatility in the near term as we approach election season. Aman Soni, Head of Operations at Prudent Equity, believes one should remain invested in stocks but the quantum is something one needs to identify based on their time frame and risk appetite. In an interview with Mint, Soni also shared his views on the market and his strategy for the mid and small-cap space. Edited excerpts:
