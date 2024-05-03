Remedium Lifecare board to consider issuance of bonus shares after 1:5 stock split
Remedium Lifecare bonus shares: If declared, this will be the second bonus share announcement by the small-cap company in less than one year
Bonus shares 2024: After trading ex-split on February 23 2024, in a 1:5 ratio, the board of directors of Remedium Lifecare Ltd will discuss and approve the issuance of bonus shares this month. The small-cap company has informed the Indian stock market's exchanges about the development. The company said that the board will discuss the bonus shares proposal in its upcoming board meeting on May 10, 2024. The board meeting will also consider and approve the company's financial results for Q4FY24. If the company board authorizes the issuance of bonus shares, this will be the second bonus share declaration by this company in less than a year. The small-cap stock had traded ex-bonus in September 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started