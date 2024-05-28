Remedium Lifecare declares 3:1 bonus shares. Record date, other details here
Remedium Lifecare bonus share record date: The company board has set record date on 6 July 2024 for finalization of eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares
Bonus shares 2024: The Board of Directors of Remedium Lifecare Limited has declared the issuance of bonus shares to its eligible shareholders. The company board made this decision in its board meeting on Monday, which discussed its unaudited financial results for Q4FY24. The company board considered and approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio. The Remedium Lifecare board also set a record date for 6 July 2024. This would be the second bonus share issued to the eligible shareholders in less than a year. On 28 July 2023, Remidium Lifecare shares were traded 'ex-bonus ', meaning the shares were traded without the value of the bonus shares. This process allows for the fair distribution of the bonus shares among the eligible shareholders, in a 9:5 ratio.
