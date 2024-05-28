Remedium Lifecare declares 3:1 bonus shares. Record date, other details here

Bonus shares 2024: The Board of Directors of Remedium Lifecare Limited has declared the issuance of bonus shares to its eligible shareholders. The company board made this decision in its board meeting on Monday, which discussed its unaudited financial results for Q4FY24. The company board considered and approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio. The Remedium Lifecare board also set a record date for 6 July 2024. This would be the second bonus share issued to the eligible shareholders in less than a year. On 28 July 2023, Remidium Lifecare shares were traded 'ex-bonus ', meaning the shares were traded without the value of the bonus shares. This process allows for the fair distribution of the bonus shares among the eligible shareholders, in a 9:5 ratio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remedium Lifecare bonus shares details Remedium Lifecare informed us about the development regarding bonus shares, saying, "Subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting and appropriate authorities, the Board has considered, approved, and recommended a Bonus Issue of 3 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up for every 1 Equity Share of Re. 1/- Each fully paid-up is held as of the Record date decided for this purpose. The Bonus Shares, once allotted, shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action recommended and declared after the issue and allotment of such Bonus Shares."

Remedium Lifecare bonus shares record date "The Record Date for the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in a ratio of 3:1, i.e., Three Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up for every One Equity Share of Re. 1/- each fully paid upheld as on the record date decided for this purpose ((if approved by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting) is Saturday, 06" July 2024," the company reiterated in its exchange filing. We are committed to maintaining transparency and keeping our shareholders informed about every step of this process.

Remedium Lifecare bonus share history As mentioned earlier, the company's AGM approved the bonus share proposal, marking another successful milestone for Remedium Lifecare. This will be the second time in less than a year that our small-cap stock will trade ex-bonus, following the successful ex-bonus trading on 28 July 2023 to finalize the list of eligible shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares in a 9:5 ratio. This success reflects our commitment to our shareholders and our continuous growth and prosperity.

