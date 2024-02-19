Remedium Lifecare share price hits 20% upper circuit ahead of stock split record date
Remedium Lifecare board has fixed stock split record date on 23rd February 2024
1:5 stock split: Shares of Remedium Lifecare Ltd is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 1700 percent in the last one year. However, it seems that the multibagger stock still possesses some upside potential.
